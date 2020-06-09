Parson’s Tuesday June 9 briefing: Do not defund police, dramatic increases in COVID-19 weekly testing in Missouri (FULL VIDEO)

Governor Mike Parson addressed calls to “defund the police” after two weeks of national protests against police practices, sparked by the video of the gruesome death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. Parson was joined by State Highway Patrol Col. Eric Olsen on that topic. Parson also paid tribute to retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn, who was shot-to-death in downtown St. Louis as he protected a pawn shop from looters.

Missouri Medicaid Director Todd Richardson and Missouri DHSS Dir. Randall Williams updated COVID-19 testing rates and contact tracing plans statewide.

The governor’s next briefing is Thursday afternoon, and he will discuss further plans to open the Missouri economy.