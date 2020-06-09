NFL Commish lays out guidelines for players to return to training camp

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a four-segment memo to the 32 teams on protocol to fully reopen their practice facilities. It includes daily screening, coronavirus testing, physical distancing in locker, dining and weight rooms, separate entrances and disinfection cleaning. Buffet meals and sharing drink bottles and towels are forbidden. Training camps are set to start in late July with the Chiefs’ first preseason game on August 15th against the Bengals at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs will be holding camp at their complex in Kansas City and not in St. Joseph for the first time in ten years.

You can read the entire memo here >> NFL Memo