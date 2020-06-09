MLB owners and players about $1.5 billion apart as fans sit and wait out the shenanigans (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

MLB has sent the Players Association a third proposal to start the season in early July that includes a 76-game season with players to receive about 75 percent of their prorated salaries if there is a full postseason, multiple outlets report. The format also includes expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and would eliminate free-agent compensation for 2020.

This proposal would pay players $1.4 billion in salary. The players wanted 114 games and a full pro-rated salary that would have paid out $2.9 billion.