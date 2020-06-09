Missourinet

MLB owners and players about $1.5 billion apart as fans sit and wait out the shenanigans (PODCAST)

MLB has sent the Players Association a third proposal to start the season in early July that includes a 76-game season with players to receive about 75 percent of their prorated salaries if there is a full postseason, multiple outlets report. The format also includes expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and would eliminate free-agent compensation for 2020.

This proposal would pay players $1.4 billion in salary. The players wanted 114 games and a full pro-rated salary that would have paid out $2.9 billion.

