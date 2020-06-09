Flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday in northern Missouri’s DeKalb County, to honor sheriff

Missouri’s governor has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in northwest Missouri’s DeKalb County on Wednesday, to honor the sheriff who was killed in a traffic crash last week.

Sheriff Andy Clark was killed last Wednesday on Highway 36 at the Osborn junction, while carrying out his duties and responding to assist one of his deputies on an emergency call.

Sheriff Clark, who lived in Maysville, was 43 years old.

“Sheriff Clark devoted more than 23 years of his life as a law enforcement officer committed to protecting his fellow citizens and making his community stronger,” Governor Parson says, in a written statement. “He served Missouri with heart and grit, and his final act of public service was responding to assist one of his deputy sheriffs at an emergency scene. Sheriff Clark’s career is an example of public service of the highest order.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says Sheriff Clark was traveling southbound on Highway 33 in a pickup, when he crossed over eastbound Highway 36. Another vehicle struck the passenger side of the sheriff’s truck.

The Patrol’s report says the crash happened at 11:20 last Wednesday morning, and that Sheriff Clark was pronounced dead at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph at 12:07 p.m.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett tells our St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ that Mr. Clark was a good man and an outstanding sheriff, who was passionate about serving his community. Puett says it’s a hard loss to take.

Governor Parson’s proclamation says Andy Clark was appointed as DeKalb County Sheriff in September 2016, and was elected in November 2016. Clark had also previously worked for both the Maysville and Cameron Police departments in northwest Missouri.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet