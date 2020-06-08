Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / July 4th may be a reach for MLB baseball but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a season (PODCAST)

July 4th may be a reach for MLB baseball but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a season (PODCAST)

By

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

It appears to be a stretch for MLB to start the season by July 4th as it hoped unless a settlement between the owners and players union can be reached very soon. The two sides are bogged down in a negotiating gridlock over financial issues to play in 2020. Teams are requesting at least a three-week spring training before playing regular-season games. That doesn’t mean the season is lost

Subscribe to our daily newsletter