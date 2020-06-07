Suspect charged in deadly shooting of retired St. Louis police captain

A 24-year-old St. Louis man is accused of first-degree murder in last Tuesday’s killing of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn. Stephan Cannon is being held without bond. Dorn, 77, was killed while protecting his friend’s pawn shop during a break-in.

The St. Louis Police Department released surveillance video from Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry in hopes of catching Dorn’s killer. The footage shows seven men there the night that Dorn was murdered. He died the same night four officers were shot during violent and destructive St. Louis area protests.

Protesters have hit the streets across the world to rally against the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis. The African American man died after a white police officer pushed a knee into Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Cannon has also been charged with first-degree robbery and burglary, three counts of armed criminal action and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dorn’s visitation is planned for Tuesday and a private funeral is scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Louis.

