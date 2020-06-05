Senator Hawley on SBA: “I think it’s time to consider some new leadership” (VIDEO)

Missourinet

Missouri’s U.S. Senator Josh Hawley says Missouri’s farmers and small businesses have been waiting too long for help from the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.  The SBA program offers up to $10,000 in loan advances that do not require repayment.

He says he not getting anywhere with his questions about the delay of these COVID-19 disaster loans and that he has questioned the Trump-appointed SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza in person and in letters.

“They are not getting it done,” Hawley says, “Unless I see some change here, I think it’s time to consider new leadership.”

Hawley says he has shared his frustrations directly with President Trump.

Missourinet’s Ashley Byrd spoke with Sen. Hawley:

 

 

 

