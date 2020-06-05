Parson signs plan expanding absentee voting during the coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law a bill expanding mail-in voting during this year’s August and November elections only. Under Senate Bill 631, an absentee ballot will only be allowed for voters who request one.

Voters who have contracted or are at-risk of getting COVID-19 can cast an absentee ballot without notarization. All other voters can mail in their ballot without an excuse, but they must submit a notarized statement saying they are who they say they are.

“Any Missourian affected by COVID-19 should still be able to vote, including those who are sick or considered at-risk,” Parson says in a written statement. “I applaud Senator Dan Hegeman, Representative Dan Shaul, and the rest of the legislature for taking this important step, which provides Missourians with a safe and secure way to vote while still safeguarding our elections and ballot process.”

Other provisions of the legislation include modifications to the following:

• Investigative powers for the Secretary of State

• Candidate filing fees

• Political activities by state employees

• Financial interest statements

• Secretary of State’s Technology Trust Fund

Ballots must be returned and received in an envelope postmarked by U.S. Mail by 7 p.m. on election day.

The Missouri House of Representatives gave final approval to the legislation with less than one hour to go on the final day of this year’s regular session.

To view SB 631, click here.

