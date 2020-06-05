Nearly 1,000 St. Louis area hotel workers losing their jobs next week

LMS Services Corporation has notified the state that it is putting about 979 St. Louis area hotel workers out of jobs on June 12. In a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the company says it is permanently reducing its workforce due to the unforeseen consequences of the coronavirus.

Workers affected include ones who work at:

Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis Airport – 19 jobs

Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis – Chesterfield – 16 jobs

Hilton Garden Inn St. Louis – O’Fallon – 14 jobs

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and 360 Rooftop Bar – 300 jobs

Hilton St. Louis Airport Hotel – 130 jobs

Doubletree St. Louis at Westport in Maryland Heights – 60 jobs

Doubletree Hotel & Conference Center – Chesterfield – 80 jobs

Embassy Suites St. Louis Airport in Bridgeton – 33 jobs

Homewood Suites St. Louis Westport in Maryland Heights – 20 jobs

Sheraton Westport Hotel in Maryland Heights – 190 jobs

The Cheshire – 23 jobs

St. Louis Union Station Hotel – 300 jobs

Many of the types of hotel jobs impacted are unknown.

