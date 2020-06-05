National Weather Service urges Missourians to drink plenty of water on Saturday (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the Lake of the Ozarks and southwest Missouri will see the state’s hottest temperatures on Saturday, with heat index values reaching about 100 to 105 degrees.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Eric Wise says it will be hot and humid across the Ozarks.

“We’re going to see highs probably in the low to maybe even the mid 90’s and with the humidity, the heat index or the feel-like temperature is probably going to approach 100 to 105 degrees in spots,” Wise says.

The NWS Springfield office says heat index values on Saturday will reach 100 in Osage Beach, and 105 in Warsaw.

“Take frequent breaks, if you have to be outside, get in the shade,” says Wise. “Air conditioning would be good, and check on people, the elderly and especially people without air conditioning.”

Wise also urges you to drink plenty of water and to avoid alcohol and caffeine tomorrow.

Saturday’s heat index will also make it feel like 105 degrees in Joplin, Springfield, Rolla and Salem.

