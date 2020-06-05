NASCAR resumes at Kansas Speedway in July

In the revised NASCAR schedule, Kansas Speedway will host three days of racing beginning July 23rd with five races in four series. The Cup Series Kansas 400 headliner will start the events, instead of closing it.

The coronavirus pandemic postponed NASCAR races May 30-31 at the Kansas City track.

Currently, the races are scheduled to run without fans, but on the track’s website, Kansas Speedway said it will continue to work closely with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend these events.

About Kansas Speedway

The track, which opened in 2001, hosts two NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, along with approximately 200 other event days each year. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2012, overlooks Turn 2 of the track.