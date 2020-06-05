Mizzou’s Drinkwitz displaying the right type of leadership (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

This podcast is a daily look at sports and life in Missouri. A good portion on the podcast recaps some of the more powerful comments made by Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz who not only lead, but I would say more so, supported his players who want their voices heard as the country pushes for justice and equality.

We also like to have fun, so we talk some NASCAR and I truly believe there will be baseball this summer. It doesn’t look good but I share two telling signs of why I believe the Cardinals and Royals will be back.