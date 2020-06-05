Bankrupted JCPenney announces Missouri store closings

Clothing retail giant JCPenney is permanently closing 154 stores across America this summer, including two in Missouri. The ones targeted for closure are in northeastern Missouri’s Kirksville and the Kansas City suburb of Independence.

The two Missouri stores might not be the only ones to go. The company says it will announce additional closures in the coming weeks.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, JCPenney was forced to temporarily close its stores, taking a giant toll on the company’s financials. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 15.

Since coronavirus restrictions have been eased, the retailer has reopened nearly 500 stores nationwide. Some Missouri stores remain closed.

See the full list of permanent closings by clicking here.

