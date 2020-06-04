Weak tornadoes hit Archie and Blue Springs Lake areas in Missouri; no injuries reported (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirms there were two separate overnight tornadoes in far western Missouri. NWS Pleasant Hill meteorologist Sarah Adkins says there were no deaths nor injuries.

Adkins describes both EF-0 tornadoes as weak. She says one damaged homes in the small town of Archie, which is in Cass County.

“It had a max wind speed of 80 miles per hour, it was only on the ground for about a mile-and-a-half and only about 40 yards wide,” Adkins says.

She says a line of storms ran into each other overnight, causing the tornadoes. Adkins says the other tornado touched down at about 2:20 a.m., near Blue Springs Lake.

“That tornado was a little bit stronger but still an EF-0, it had max wind speeds of 85 miles per hour, was on the ground for almost six miles,” says Adkins.

That tornado traveled southeast, ending near Lake Lotawana. Damage was minor.

The severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall also caused flash flooding overnight in parts of northern Missouri. Adkins says that within a 12-hour period, Moberly received 3.67 inches of rain. Nearby Salisbury, which is in Chariton County, had 4.1 inches.

Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX Radio reports more than six inches of rain fell near Madison.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Sarah Adkins, which was recorded on June 4, 2020:

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet