Southeast Missouri company to permanently lay off 165 workers

Piramal Glass – one of the world’s largest glass bottle companies – plans to lay off half its workforce in southeast Missouri’s Park Hills. In a letter to the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, it says the layoffs will be permanent and will happen around July 31.

The company says the recent economic downturn has been difficult for many businesses and Piramal is no exception. Union Representative Paul Evans tells Missourinet the plant has been operating 24/7 during the coronavirus outbreak.

Piramal jobs being eliminated include 62 inspectors/packers, 22 bottle makers, 17 supervisors, 14 machinists, and 6 engineers, among others.

Park Hills City Councilman Adam Bowers says Piramal Glass is one of the top-paying employers in the city. About 9,000 people live in Park Hills.

The company makes glass bottles for the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and specialty food and beverage industries.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet