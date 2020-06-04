Missourinet

MLS owners and players reach agreement, return to play set in motion

MLS and the MLS Players Association agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday after the MLSPA voted to approve a revised plan. The new CBA will run through 2025 and includes agreement on a plan to resume the 2020 season with a tournament in Orlando, MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed in a video conference with media on Wednesday afternoon.

MLS suspended the season on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full details, including specific dates and competition format for the Orlando tournament, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

