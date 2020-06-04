MLB owners reject union’s offer, but we remain confident there will be baseball (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

MLB owners officially declined the union’s proposal for a 114-game season and said it would not reply with a counter. Why do I feel confident there will be baseball? Cardinals infielders Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong and pitcher Adam Wainwright took part in a workout at Busch Stadium. The team also reopened its spring training complex in Florida. If both sides felt the chance of no season was lost, Busch Stadium would not be open, players would not be working out.

Our baseball expert Jeff Wilder believes there will be baseball season close to 75 to 81 games. With ESPN’s 30-for-30 coming out on the home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998, I was shocked at Jeff’s response about how he feels about those players today.