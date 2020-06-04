Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Mizzou football players walk, kneel and register to vote

Mizzou football players walk, kneel and register to vote

By

Mizzou Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz and members of his team walk from campus to downtown Columbia along with other coaches, administrators and some police officers.

The group left from The Columns and made their way to the Boone County Courthouse in downtown Columbia. Football players marched along with the entire football staff plus basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, University of Missouri president Mun Choi and several members of the Mizzou athletics department and administration.

Photo/Mizzou Athletics

Subscribe to our daily newsletter