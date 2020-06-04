Missouri triggers extended unemployment benefits

From the State Labor Department:

The Missouri Department of Labor says the state will offer extended unemployment benefits (EB) for those who have exhausted their previous unemployment benefits.

Missouri’s most recent insured unemployment rate of 5.39 percent triggered the state onto a 13-week EB program period beginning the week of May 31, 2020, joining 43 other states that have done the same in recent weeks.

Under federal law, the EB program offers up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) assistance.