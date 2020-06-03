Northern Missouri sheriff killed in automobile crash

(News director Brent Martin from Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ contributed to this story)

The sheriff in northwest Missouri’s DeKalb County has been killed in a car crash that happened late Wednesday morning on Highway 36 at the Osborn junction. Our Missourinet St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ reports Sheriff Andy Clark crashed his patrol car, while attempting to assist one of his deputies.

The sheriff in nearby Buchanan County, Bill Puett, describes the news as a shock to fellow sheriffs.

“What we’ve been told is that Sheriff Clark was responding to a deputy who needed some assistance,” Sheriff Puett tells KFEQ. “And in that response, there was a car crash. Sheriff Clark was severely injured. He was transferred to Mosaic (Hospital in St. Joseph), where he later passed away, due to injuries from the crash.”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says Sheriff Clark was traveling southbound on Highway 33 in a Chevrolet pickup, when he crossed over eastbound Highway 36. Another vehicle struck the passenger side of the sheriff’s truck.

The Patrol’s report says the crash happened at 11:20 this morning, and that Sheriff Clark was pronounced dead at Mosaic at 12:07 p.m.

Sheriff Puett tells KFEQ that Mr. Clark was a good man and an outstanding sheriff, who was passionate about serving his community. Puett says it’s a hard loss to take.

“Andy was a really good man and an outstanding sheriff, very passionate about serving his community and citizens. Always had a smile on his face. Everybody loved Andy. It’s just heartbreaking to hear that,” Puett says.

The Patrol’s crash report says there were four occupants in the second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, a 71-year-old Nebraska man, suffered moderate injuries. The three passengers sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters from Dekalb County, Osborn and Cameron responded to the crash scene, as did the Missouri Department of Conservation.

