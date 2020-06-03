Chiefs will not make the trip to St. Joe for training camp

The Chiefs will not go to St. Joseph this summer to train on the Missouri Western campus. Multiple reports say the NFL will require all teams to hold training camps at their facilities this summer. That will mean no fans will able to watch the sessions, while thousands made the hour-trek in past years to get close to the players.

Back in February, the Chiefs reached a three-year deal to make Missouri Western State University the home of Chiefs training camp through the 2022 season. The agreement includes an option to extend the partnership an additional two years after 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will return to Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph community this summer, and that we will remain there for the foreseeable future,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said at the time of the signing. “Our team researched and reviewed a number of viable options over the past six months. Through those meetings and discussions, we unanimously decided to return to St. Joseph.”St. Joe has been a popular site for fans in the Kansas City area and the state to watch Chiefs practices.

Missouri Western has been making updates to their facilities to better accommodate Chiefs fans who are viewing practices.