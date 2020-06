Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Tony DiPardo and then his daughter Patti carried on the TD Pack Band that started with a handshake between Tony and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt back in 1963 and ended in 2008. Jim DiPardo, the middle child of Tony, shares great stories of his father, the Chiefs and the Kansas City music scene.