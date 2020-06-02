MLS owners impose a Wednesday deadline for a player’s lock out

Major League Soccer has set a Wednesday tomorrow for the Players Association accept the league’s proposal or they will lock out the players. MLS said it has made its final offer. The owners rejected the union’s counterproposal regarding changes to the collective bargaining agreement that included salary cuts and agreeing to play in a tournament in the Orlando-area without fans. Players reportedly responded by not showing for voluntary workouts yesterday.

MLS and the MLS Players Association have been negotiating for weeks relating to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The sides have also been discussing a return-to-play plan, economic concessions for 2020, as well as changes to the collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed to last February, but not ratified by either side.

Sporting KC was 2-and-0 when the coronavirus outbreak stopped play in March.