Mahomes statements calls out “senseless murders.” Asks all to “love and unite”

Chiefs Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a statement on what he called the “senseless murders” of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey. The 2018 NFL MVP said, “As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words. As a kid who was born with a black dad and white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone. The senseless murders we have witnessed are wrong and cannot continue in our country. …We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better.” He ended it with “love and unite.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

