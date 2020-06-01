College coaches speak out on social injustice

Coaches from Mizzou and Missouri State took to social media over the weekend to share their thoughts on social injustice, racism and the unrest that has unfolded in the days since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Missouri State women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton

“Be the change you wish to see” ✊🏾✊🏿✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻✊ pic.twitter.com/ApUFgeGLv7 — Amaka ‘Mox’ Agugua-Hamilton (@MSUCoachMox) May 31, 2020

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

Mizzou women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton

I am deeply saddened by the death of #GeorgeFloyd and other similar injustices. MY HEART IS SO HEAVY. I am committed to being a part of change in our society that should not tolerate these senseless acts of violence and blatant inequalities. — Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) May 30, 2020

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz

I am deeply saddened by the death of #GeorgeFloyd and other similar injustices. MY HEART IS SO HEAVY. I am committed to being a part of change in our society that should not tolerate these senseless acts of violence and blatant inequalities. — Robin Pingeton (@CoachPingeton) May 30, 2020

Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino

God blessed me with 4 amazing biracial grandchildren. I couldn’t even imagine someone seeing them like they did George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery or Breoanna Taylor. We have too much that can unite us, we can’t keep letting something like race divide us.#CoachesStandForJustice pic.twitter.com/Hyqq0nLfcB — Bobby Petrino (@CoachBPetrino) June 1, 2020

Mizzou’s Director of Athletics Jim Sterk

“Together, we will make a difference in the fight to end prejudice, racism and injustice.”#Mizzou AD Jim Sterk pic.twitter.com/U0xrO0Tf2o — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) May 31, 2020