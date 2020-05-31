Crash gives race to Keselowski; Bowyer 2nd

(NASCAR)—Brad Keselowski was third and Clint Bowyer was fifth with less than three laps left in NASCAR’s first short-track race of the year, at Bristol, when Chase Elliott, diving hard to the inside of leader Joey Logano couldn’t hold his line and took Logano into the wall with him. Keselowski went below the crashing pair to claim the lead. Fourth-place driver Kyle Busch found himself behind Elliott and Logano went up the track in front of him, letting Clint Bowyer go low behind Keselowski and get his best finish in more than a year.

The win is Keselowski’s second in the last three races. Bowyer’s last finish as high was second was at Texas on March 31, 2019. He had flirted with the top ten most of the race, climbed into it during the final race stage and capitalized on his big break. His runner-up finish moves him to 12th in the points and sixth among drivers without a victory this year.

Logano wound up 21st and Elliott was 22nd.

The race was the ninth of the year. The top sixteen drivers in points and wins will be determined after the 26th race and will then begin running for the championship.

Kevin Harvick, whose car was damaged in a late race incident, finished eleventh, ending his string of thirteen straight top ten finishes.

Once again, the grandstands were empty except for the spotters for the drivers as NASCAR continues its no-fans-in-the-stands policy because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

NASCAR has no midweek race this week. The show goes to the high banks of Atlanta Motor Speedway next weekend.

(INDYCAR)—INDYCAR kicks off its season, at last, next Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. It’s the first real competition for the series since it finished its 2019 season last September. The green flag is to drop at 7:10, our time.