Parson activates Missouri National Guard to help with unruly protesters

Today, Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri due to civil unrest. In a press release, he says the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol stand ready to support local authorities.

This week’s death of George Floyd has ignited a flurry of protests around the country and in Missouri, including Kansas City, the St. Louis region, Springfield, and Columbia. The African-American man from Minnesota died after a white police officer used a knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the ground for about eight minutes. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd. We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people,” Parson says.

In Kansas City, some protesters have been arrested and police have used pepper spray on some individuals. On Twitter, the Kansas City Police Department confirmed officers are using tear gas to keep people off of streets.

In the St. Louis region today, protesters lined the streets in Clayton, University City, and in Ferguson. Some demonstrators blocked traffic on Interstate 70.

“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” says Parson. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”

The order calls the Adjutant General of the State of Missouri, or his designee, to call and order into active service National Guard soldiers as he deems necessary to aid officials on the ground.

