Missourian who partied at Lake of the Ozarks tests positive for coronavirus

The Camden County Health Department says a Boone County resident in central Missouri who has tested positive for the coronavirus visited the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day Weekend. Local and national media have plastered video and pictures on the news of crowded pool parties last weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks showing visitors ignoring social distance guidelines.

KOLR-TV in Springfield reports a list of places the person visited at the Lake of the Ozarks area include:

Saturday, May 23, 2020

• Backwater Jacks: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool: 5:40 p.m. – 9 p.m.

• Backwater Jacks 9:40 p.m. – 10 p.m.

•

Sunday May 24

• Buffalo Wild Wings: 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

• Shady Gators: 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -7 p.m.

• Taxi from Shady Gators to private residence around 7 p.m.

•

The public who may have been in these places is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms:

• fever

• cough

• shortness of breath

• body aches

• headache

• nausea, vomiting

• diarrhea

• loss of taste or smell

If you develop symptoms, the Health Department wants you to contact your physician, and isolate until test results are known and to stay home if you’re sick.

The Boone County Health Department and other local health departments are working to contact others.

Memorial Day weekend is the start of the popular tourist destination’s busy summer season. Partiers are expected to be back this weekend and throughout the summer months.

