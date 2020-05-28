Second largest U.S. tooling provider to expand eastern Missouri location

The second largest tooling provider in the United States is investing $4.5 million in an expansion at one of its eastern Missouri locations. During a press conference today, Gov. Mike Parson says Tooling Tech Group’s plant in Washington will grow by 21,000 square feet.

The company plans to boost its workforce by 25 people over the next five years with engineers, precision machinists, CNC programmers, and die mechanics. It also has a site in the west St. Louis County suburb of Town & Country.

“I’m thankful for that company’s expansion at a time like this,” says Parson. “When you realize where we were in January, that things were going so well in our state and we had opportunities for businesses to come here – company expansions – we knew that opportunity was still there. We just had to deal with the virus and I think now we’re starting to see proof that those companies are still interested in Missouri.”

The division, which has been around since 1983, specializes in aerospace tooling, precision machining, and custom die cast tooling for the auto and outdoor products industries.

”We are thrilled to hear about Tooling Tech’s expansion project,” Sal Maniaci, Washington Community and Economic Development Director said. “Their commitment to growing in Washington and providing valuable jobs has always made them one of the region’s great industry partners.

A press release from the state says TTG is also partnering with schools to give students the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue a career in the manufacturing industry.

