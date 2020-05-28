Parson extends Missouri reopening order through June 15

Gov. Mike Parson has extended his phase one reopening order through June 15. The restrictions mean nursing homes will remain closed to visitors. Retail will continue to have occupancy limits and bars and restaurants must continue to put tables six feet apart.

“We are extending phase one not because Missouri has taken a step back, but because we want to make sure we are fully prepared for phase two,” says Parson. “As long as social distancing and other necessary health and safety measures are implemented, businesses can still be open. Events such as graduations, weddings, county fairs, summer schools and camps can still take place. There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained.”

Parson says local leaders will still have the authority to issue further rules, regulations, or ordinances, as long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order.

“Some communities across this state are further along than others when it comes to reopening and economic recovery,” he says. “Extending the order will give these communities more time to prepare and align with us at the state level as we continue working towards phase 2.

During today’s press briefing, Parson says crowded pool parties last weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks did not weigh in to his decision to extend the order.

CVS Health today announced it will open 22 new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Missouri as part of its nationwide COVID-19 response. Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria as well as state and age guidelines.

Patients are to remain in their vehicles and be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window. At the window, they will be given a test kit and instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will then be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in about three days.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams says today the sites are primarily in the Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield regions.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet