Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Michael Porter Jr’s tweet about George Floyd’s death draws harsh replies

Michael Porter Jr’s tweet about George Floyd’s death draws harsh replies

By

Michael Porter Jr (photo/NBA)

Former Missouri Tiger Michael Porter Jr, now a member of the Denver Nuggets faced mostly severe backlash on social media after his tweet calling for prayer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police.

The video of George Floyd being pinned down by his neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis Monday quickly went viral after Floyd’s death. On Tuesday, the four officers who were on the scene that day were fired.

While there were many fiery responses, the tweet has also received over 60,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter