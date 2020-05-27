Players set to reject and counter MLB owner’s latest proposal to return to play

The MLB has presented an economic proposal to its players as the two sides try to work toward a deal to begin the 2020 season. The proposal doesn’t feature a 50-50 revenue split but a sliding scale instead. Sources tell ESPN the highest-paid players would receive perhaps less than 40 percent of their full season salaries. For example, a player scheduled to make 35-million-dollars would make seven-point-eight million, while a player scheduled to make ten-million-dollars would make two-point-nine million. Meanwhile, players earning one million would receive 434-thousand under the league’s plan. Sixty-five percent of all Major League players make less than one-million-dollars.

The scale slides down as salaries go up:

$563,501 to $1 million paid at 72.5%

$1,000,001 to $5 million paid at 50%

$5,000,001 to $10 million paid at 40%

$10,000,001 to $20 million paid at 30%

$20,000,001 and up paid at 20%

The owners are also offering an 82-game schedule. Players will most likely counter with more games. The proposal includes $200 million total in playoff bonuses, $25 million for the completion of the division series, $50 million for the league championship series and an additional $125 million for the World Series. The players also contend they had an agreement in March with the league that they believe players would be paid full prorated salaries upon the return of baseball.