Missouri man begins randomly shooting on Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth, stopped by heroic driver

A Missouri man got out of his car and began shooting in random directions on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth, Kansas Wednesday. He shot one person before another driver drove into him. The shooter and one victim are in serious condition.

The heavily-armed shooter is from Platte County, Missouri, and at this hour, Leavenworth police do not know a motive behind the attack.

Television station KMBC reports an active-duty soldier at Fort Leavenworth intervened by driving his car into the shooter and “saved countless lives.”

Leavenworth police chief Patrick Kitchens said they initially believed the case to be road rage. But after further investigation, police found it was an active shooter situation with a suspect randomly firing at vehicles passing by with a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

