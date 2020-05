Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Hockey has a plan. Even football could get back on the field in minicamps by mid-June, yet greedy MLB owners keep jerking around with salaries.

It would be a huge loss for sports fans in this country if there is no baseball this summer, but an even bigger loss for owners down the road if they fail to reach an agreement with players