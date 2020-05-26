Missouri offers free community sampling COVID-19 tests for 6 more counties

As part of the state’s COVID-19 community sampling efforts, six additional counties will host testing events. The goal is to test nearly 10,000 people over a 10-day period in Boone, Cape Girardeau, Greene, Jackson, Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.

Jackson County May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence

St. Charles County May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie

Boone County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia

Cape Girardeau County June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau

Greene County June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

Jefferson County June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro



DHSS urges online pre-registration to allow for the testing event to run efficiently for patients. The phone number for registration assistance is 877-435-8411.

Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual. Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.

CARES Act funding will be used for community sampling. Some counties have also elected to provide community sampling using local funding. The community-based testing will be operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the local public health agencies.