Mercy Hospitals furloughing 1,300 jobs in Springfield and St. Louis – some permanently

Mercy Hospitals in St. Louis and southwest Missouri’s Springfield are furloughing more than 1,300 workers and the company says some of the jobs have been permanently eliminated. At several locations in St. Louis, 663 workers are being laid off with 186 of those jobs expected to be permanently cut. In Springfield, 696 employees are being laid off with 116 of the positions getting permanently dissolved.

Mercy has notified the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development that the cutbacks began on May 22 and are expected to continue through August 20. The company says it has notified all affected employees of their separation dates. The jobs getting slashed expand from entry level all the way to the Vice President of Operations.

Mercy says the cutbacks are a result of COVID-19’s dramatic downturn in business.

