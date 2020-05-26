Inmate who stomped an elderly woman to death during a 1982 robbery dies in Missouri prison

An inmate who’s been incarcerated for 37 years for the high-profile murder of an elderly woman in eastern Missouri has died in a Jefferson City prison.

64-year-old Harold Felker was convicted of second degree murder and first degree robbery for the August 1982 death of Lillie Hildebrant in eastern Missouri’s Jefferson County.

The murder received major news media coverage in St. Louis, at the time.

A 1982 UPI story says the 85-year-old Hildebrant was stomped to death, and that her chest was crushed. About $10,000 in cash was taken during the robbery.

The Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) says Felker was pronounced dead Saturday night at the maximum-security Jefferson City Correctional Center. The DOC says Felker died of apparent natural causes.

Felker entered the state prison system in February 1983.

