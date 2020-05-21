SKC’s Vermes favors one location plan for MLS return

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes is in favor of playing games in one location to resume the MLS season. Reports indicate the MLS are exploring proposals to resume play in the Orlando area without fans.

“We truly have to get back on the field as fast as we can for so many reasons,” Vermes said in a conference call yesterday. “I think the idea of going to a single location, if that’s what it is, I personally am all for it.”

Vermes acknowledged no plan is perfect, but games need to re-start. He said teams will need two-to-three weeks of training in order to be match ready.