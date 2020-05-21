Missourinet

NFL approves Aldon Smith’s return

Defensive Aldon Smith received NFL conditional approval yesterday to allow him to play this season for the Cowboys. The former Missouri and Raytown High star has not appeared in a game since 2015.

He has struggled with alcohol abuse and legal issues, including domestic abuse. The Cowboys signed Smith to a one-year four-million dollar contract in March. He logged 47-and-a-half sacks in five seasons with the 49ers and Raiders before multiple-suspensions sacked him.

Smith played two seasons at Mizzou, registering a total of 14.5 sacks in just 24 college games. As a freshman he had 64 tackles and 11.5 sacks.

