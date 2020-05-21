NCAA council says student-athletes can return by June 1

Athletes will be allowed to be on campus for voluntary individual workouts beginning June 1st. The NCAA Division One Council lifted a ban for on-campus activities from June 1st to June 30th, multiple-outlets report. Football and men’s and women’s basketball players will be the first allowed on campus for the voluntary workouts. On-field coaches can have no interaction with players, but strength staff members are expected to be allowed to supervise activity. No football or basketballs will be permitted in the first couple of weeks.

Missouri’s Jim Sterk and SEC athletic directors are expected to meet with health experts Thursday and then offer a recommendation to university presidents and chancellors about whether to begin a phased reopening or extend the moratorium on in-person, on-campus workouts. The presidents and chancellors are expected to make a decision when they meet Friday.