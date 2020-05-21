Chase Elliott flips the bird after Kyle Busch spins him out

Chase Elliott was sitting in second place in the late stages of NASCAR’s second race at Darlington when he was turned by Kyle Busch with 28 laps remaining.
NOT CLEAR!@KyleBusch turns @chaseelliott! pic.twitter.com/Hk8tA92UAA
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2020
Elliott was knocked out of the race, showing his frustration with Busch after exiting his race car by delivering this one-fingered salute. Busch overtook the second-place position before a red flag was displayed for rain with 22 laps remaining. The race was then declared official with Denny Hamlin winning.
WARNING: Obscene gesture
What kind of a fine will Chase Elliott get for flippin’ Kyle Busch the bird?
“Ohhh boy” Jeff Gordon’s response #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gglj8kKBxJ
— Bill Pollock (@missourisports) May 21, 2020