NFL notes: Response to testing key for league’s return. Rooney Rule updated. Chiefs open facility

>>NFL Chief Medical Officer Says Positive Test Response Key To Return

(New York, NY) — The NFL’s chief medical officer says the league’s response to a positive test will be key to returning. Doctor Allen Stills says they expect positive tests will occur and they are focused on how to prevent spread to others. Stills and other health officials provided updates to owners during a conference call on Tuesday.

>>NFL Amending Rooney Rule After Lack Of Diversity Hires

(New York, NY) — The NFL is amending its Rooney Rule after few minority candidates were hired in recent years. The league adopted the rule in 2003 to require teams to interview qualified minority candidates for head coach and coordinator jobs. Now, teams will need to interview at least two minorities for head coaching jobs and one for a coordinator’s post.

During a Zoom meeting with reporters, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wouldn’t comment on the NFL’s direction.

>>Chiefs Re-Open Facility

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs are among seven NFL teams to re-open their buildings. Yesterday was the first day NFL commissioner Roger Goodell allowed team employees to return to club facilities in compliance with local health guidelines. A limited number of front office employees were allowed at the facility and had to have a temperature check before entering. No coaches or players, unless they are rehabbing, were permitted in the facility. There is a maximum of 75 employees allowed in the building per day.