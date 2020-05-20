Missouri Revenue Department chief says no tax return backlog this year

The state has received and completed about 2.5 million individual income tax returns. Missouri Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers says the figure represents a roughly 358,000 decline compared to this time last year.

“I expect it to stay pretty steady. I do not expect a backlog,” says Zellers. “Every year, we process right around 3.1 million returns and we’re at about 2.5 million this year. We have about 600,000 to go. We receive anywhere from 40,000 to 50,000 a week and we can handle that.”

During Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, Zellers says employees are working quickly to get refunds out the door.

“We have virtually no backlog,” he says. “It’s about 24-48 hours to turn a return around. Of course, there are always those that require a little bit more attention that have to be done manually. But right now, business as usual.”

Due to the coronavirus, Missouri’s tax filing deadline has been extended to July 15. Income taxes filed by individuals, C Corporations, and trusts or estates have been given a three-month extension.

Zellers says four Missouri tax assistance offices have reopened to walk-in customers in Cape Girardeau, Joplin, Jefferson City and Springfield. The ones in Kansas City and St. Louis remain closed.

He also says 170 of the state’s 173 drivers license offices have reopened. The closed offices are in Olivette, Cape Girardeau and New London.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet