Metal distribution center to open in northwest Missouri

Next month, a new metal distribution center will open in northwest Missouri’s St. Joseph. During today’s press conference, Gov. Mike Parson says O’Neal Steel is opening the 64,000 square feet site on June 1 that will support several industries statewide.

“O’Neal Steel is part of the U.S. States’ largest family-owned network of metal service centers and we are proud that they have chosen St. Joseph as the location for its next distribution center,” says Parson.

A state press release says the Alabama-based company will initially have up to eight workers and will run two shifts, five days a week in St. Joseph.

“This announcement shows that even in the midst of COVID-19, there are still good things and Missouri is still a top location for businesses,” he says. “When you look at Nucor Steel who just started operations not too long ago, it’s good that the steel manufacturers of this country are looking at Missouri and giving us opportunities.”

North Carolina-based Nucor has opened a large steel plant in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia. Southeast Missouri’s New Madrid County is also home to a smelting plant.

O’Neal Steel has 17 other U.S. locations.

