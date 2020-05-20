For first time in 36 years NASCAR running on Wednesday

NASCAR is getting ready to hold its first Wednesday race in 36 years, as it will hold the Toyota 500 on Wednesday at Darlington Raceway three days after the sport got back to racing after 10 weeks away. The last Wednesday race came on July 4, 1984 at Daytona International Speedway. That race, the Firecracker 400, was the 200th win of Richard Petty’s career. Kevin Harvick beat Alex Bowman to win NASCAR’s first race back which also took place at Darlington on Sunday.

Heavy rain postponed the Xfinity Series’ first race since March. NASCAR officials called the race about two hours after the scheduled 6 p.m. start. The event is now set for noon Thursday.