Blues players win Fortnite tournament and grab $100K for St. Louis charities

Blues players Vince Dunn, Jordan Kyrou, and Robert Thomas finished first this week in the Fortnite NHLPA Open tournament. The win means 100-thousand-dollars goes to charity. The players will donate 50-thousand-dollars to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, 25-thousand to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and 25-thousand to Muscular Dystrophy research. The Fortnite NHL Open featured 28 squads and more than 65 current NHL players.
Congratulations to our top Trio, @vince_dunn, @RThomas_27 and Jordan Kyrou on Team St. Louis, for winning the #NHLPAOpen! pic.twitter.com/XcFgoE0Dy1
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) May 18, 2020