Plane makes emergency landing on I-470 near Kansas City

A small twin-engine Beechcraft BE50 plane landed Tuesday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 470 in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported and the pilot told police he had to make an emergency landing.

“At approx. 2 p.m., a pilot was making his final approach to land at the Lee’s Summit airport when he experienced sudden engine failure in one of two engines,” the MSHP says on Twitter.

The incident caused traffic problems in the area for a while. KMBC-TV in Kansas City reports the plane was taken off the I-470 around 3:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

