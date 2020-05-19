Missouri healthcare company furloughs 3,000 workers

BJC Healthcare says today that it temporarily laid off nearly 3,000 workers last week. June Fowler with BJC tells Missourinet the furloughs are expected to last eight weeks, but depending on patient volumes, some could return sooner.

“All will have costs of medical and dental premiums covered by BJC, including premiums team members had been paying for dependents. These costs will not have to be repaid once called back to work,” says Fowler.

The company runs several hospitals in the St. Louis area, as well as in Columbia, St. Francois County and Sullivan. The company did not answer Missourinet’s question about the breakdown of layoffs among each location.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, hospitals nationwide have been hit with a major financial blow through buying outrageously-priced personal protective equipment and cancelling non-emergency care.

