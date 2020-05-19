Chiefs have a new touchdown song for 2020

You may have been too busy celebrating with the Chiefs or too busy laughing at Travis Kelce as he was rambling on stage at Union Station during the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration, but he made it clear that day that Kansas City would be singing a new celebration song after every touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Because of this season, because of y’all, every single touchdown, every single point we score at Arrowhead is going to end with the anthem. And you all have got to help me say it right here, one last time for the 2019-2020 world champions. You gotta fight, for your right, to party!”

The Beastie Boys hit “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” is going to be the touchdown celebration song for Chiefs’ home games this season.

Here’s the original video from the Beastie Boys