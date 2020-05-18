St. Louis County and city begin phase one of reopening plan

Jill Enders reported from St. Louis

Phase one of the reopening of St. Louis County and St. Louis City begins today. County Executive Sam Page outlined requirements for businesses reopening, such as requiring employees to wear masks. He also said it’s recommended that customers also wear masks.

“We highly and strongly recommend that people wear masks whenever they are out in public. We do not intend to enforce that; we believe peer pressure and common sense will enforce that. What I have seen in our community is that just about everyone wants to know what the right thing to do is so they can do it. They understand how devastating this virus has been, how contagious it has been and what great harm it has done to our economy and to people’s lives,” Page said in a Monday morning press conference.

Page said area leaders will be watching statistics on hospital admissions and the ratio of positive to negative tests to track the disease prevalence.

The St. Louis metro region has been hardest hit by COViD-19 cases, totaling 5,713 to date.

He says the easing of restrictions can not be looked at as a return to normal and the next step for the county is working with gym owners for a pathway to re-open safely.

Page also announced the deadline to apply for federal funds for the small business relief program has been extended to May 31.